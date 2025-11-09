PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,108,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 23.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,211.30. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Melius downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.5%

AMETEK stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.02 and a 52 week high of $204.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

