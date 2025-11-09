Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,996 Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 367,869 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 855,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after purchasing an additional 401,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 531,831 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $990.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.36. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pacira BioSciences

About Pacira BioSciences

(Free Report)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.