GS Investments Inc. Sells 340 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

GS Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.1% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:HON opened at $194.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

