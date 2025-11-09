Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,266 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBH. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 312.5% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $274.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

