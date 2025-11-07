Innealta Capital LLC Invests $140,000 in Macy’s, Inc. $M

Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Macy’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,510,000 after buying an additional 212,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,699,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,266,000 after buying an additional 1,562,402 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,868,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 269.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,229,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,210 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,157,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 136,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,857.75. This represents a 42.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

