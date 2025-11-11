CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Director Adam Wiener Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $216,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,329.36. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $264,160.00.

On Thursday, August 21st, Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

YOU opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.23.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The business had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. CLEAR Secure has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YOU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CLEAR Secure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 329.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

