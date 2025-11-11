Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$4,600.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Constellation Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$5,500.00 to C$4,500.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,450.00 to C$5,480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities set a C$5,700.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4,897.14.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Software
Constellation Software Stock Down 2.4%
Constellation Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 13.23%.
Insider Activity at Constellation Software
In related news, insider Mark Robert Miller acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3,695.14 per share, with a total value of C$1,016,163.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,428,980.42. This trade represents a 2.40% increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.