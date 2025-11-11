Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,263 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,263 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,401,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $995,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The company has a market capitalization of $195.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. This represents a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

