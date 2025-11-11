Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James Financial from C$132.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins set a C$149.00 target price on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.15.

Shares of CJT opened at C$68.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$65.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 17.79%.

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

