Cencora, Inc. $COR is Boston Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,413,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998,148 shares during the period. Cencora comprises approximately 1.5% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cencora were worth $1,322,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.91.

Cencora Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE COR opened at $364.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $223.92 and a one year high of $366.00.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

