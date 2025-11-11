1,485 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Acquired by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

NYSE ABT opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.65 and its 200 day moving average is $131.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

