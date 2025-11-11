Constellation Brands Inc $STZ is Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.7% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $128.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.63. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $245.31.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.