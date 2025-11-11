Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CRNX FY2029 Earnings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn $8.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.25. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,911. This represents a 41.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 4,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,000. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,492 shares of company stock worth $2,420,687. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,310,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 279.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after buying an additional 926,765 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $18,881,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,398,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after acquiring an additional 268,356 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

