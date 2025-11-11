What is Cormark’s Forecast for TSE:AD FY2027 Earnings?

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (TSE:AD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

