Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath Sells 17,701 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) Director Michelle Mcmurry-Heath sold 17,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $131,341.42. Following the sale, the director owned 56,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,917.74. This trade represents a 23.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. Bioventus Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Bioventus by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 159,980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bioventus by 35.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bioventus by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,371,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

