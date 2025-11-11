BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 294 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Down 2.6%

CI stock opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.75. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Stories

