Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.04.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$12.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$9.48 and a 1 year high of C$13.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.

