What is William Blair’s Estimate for APEI FY2027 Earnings?

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Public Education to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price target on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

APEI stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 5,909.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in American Public Education by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

