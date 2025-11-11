Savant Capital LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after buying an additional 159,191 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,498,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 547,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 136,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 434,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STRL. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

STRL opened at $384.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $419.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

