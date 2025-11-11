Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK) Insider Jamie Welch Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Welch acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $276,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,687,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,486,934.87. The trade was a 0.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jamie Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 2nd, Jamie Welch bought 5,000 shares of Kinetik stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $195,650.00.

Kinetik Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:KNTK opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Kinetik had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $463.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on Kinetik in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank set a $51.00 target price on shares of Kinetik and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinetik from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 269.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Kinetik by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

