Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Stock Holdings Increased by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,289,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,253 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF makes up approximately 19.7% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $56,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 123,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,049,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 162,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $26.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

