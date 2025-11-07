iShares MSCI Canada ETF $EWC Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,813.7% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 4,121,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052,002 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,914,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,663,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after acquiring an additional 569,707 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,631,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,362,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,534,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,113 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $49.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

