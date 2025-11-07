iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 904.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.23 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

