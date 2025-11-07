Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,600 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day moving average is $179.49. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a one year low of $112.70 and a one year high of $225.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

