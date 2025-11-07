Nvwm LLC Has $851,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 333,300.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,360,413,000 after buying an additional 4,946,101 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 192,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $372,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,971,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.2%

ROST stock opened at $160.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 39,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $5,745,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,153 shares in the company, valued at $22,944,338. The trade was a 20.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock valued at $7,761,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.73.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

