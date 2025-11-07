Nvwm LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24,657.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BA stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.