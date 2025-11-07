Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 671,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,327 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $100.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $80.14 and a 1 year high of $102.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

