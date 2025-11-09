Savant Capital LLC Acquires 187,625 Shares of Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 187,625 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 81.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Lyft
In other Lyft news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 835,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,640. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock worth $1,252,686 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lyft Price Performance
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 2.40%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Lyft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lyft from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Lyft from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.55.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
