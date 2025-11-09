Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 23,056 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Rathbones Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $323,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $495.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $502.04 and its 200 day moving average is $516.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $538.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

