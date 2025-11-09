Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,683 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $182,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Shopify by 149.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shopify from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. DZ Bank raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $155.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $152.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.73. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.