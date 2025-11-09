JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $300.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $465.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $600.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Duolingo from $460.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $201.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.93. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $2,889,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $20,803.68. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $36,280,203.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,791 shares of company stock worth $25,649,401. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

