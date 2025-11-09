HC Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

HC Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,215,000 after purchasing an additional 785,494 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,305,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $166.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.