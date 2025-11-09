Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 57.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $600.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

