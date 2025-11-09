Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,651,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 146,561 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $130,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 49,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.228 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.12%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

