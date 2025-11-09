Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock valued at $58,950,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.20. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

