Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $260.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $258.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

