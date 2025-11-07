Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Sold by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,578 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,356,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,490,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

