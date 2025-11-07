Northland Capmk Weighs in on Genius Sports FY2025 Earnings

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Genius Sports in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Genius Sports Stock Down 7.4%

NYSE:GENI opened at $10.19 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Genius Sports

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $43,552,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 3,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $28,280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $27,312,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 1,579.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,766,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,453 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also

