FY2025 EPS Estimates for Flywire Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Flywire in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Flywire Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -676.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Flywire has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Flywire’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

