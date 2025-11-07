Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 680,460 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 162.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 1.45% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $94,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $93.25 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

