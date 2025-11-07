FY2025 EPS Estimates for Genius Sports Cut by Roth Capital

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genius Sports in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GENI. Wall Street Zen lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Genius Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.84. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GENI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genius Sports by 194.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 661,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 1,259.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 397,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 368,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

