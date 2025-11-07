Crane $CR Stock Holdings Lifted by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Crane worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 117.3% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 937,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,566,000 after acquiring an additional 505,983 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,011,000 after acquiring an additional 44,360 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Crane by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 130,218 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price objective on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crane

Crane Trading Down 1.3%

Crane stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $127.04 and a one year high of $203.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.54 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.