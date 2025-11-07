FY2025 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC Lifted by Zacks Research

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report released on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Zacks Research has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 632,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $24,428,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,917,054 shares in the company, valued at $112,656,625.48. This trade represents a 17.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,932,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock worth $33,832,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038,640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,939 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $151,413,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter worth $64,217,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,837,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after buying an additional 1,833,601 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.