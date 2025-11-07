S&T Bank PA Trims Position in Ford Motor Company $F

S&T Bank PA decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,560 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,464 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,590,333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576,478 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,404,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $492,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,342,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $318,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238,424 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,147,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE F opened at $13.13 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.