FY2025 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Issued By Zacks Research

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $15.78 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 332.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 51,011 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

