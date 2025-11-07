Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,412 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 289.5% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 148.6% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 87 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total transaction of $38,324,333.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. The trade was a 58.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $388.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.77 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.