RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $536,000 in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF $BTCI

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF by 1,423.7% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 268,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 250,650 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $648,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BTCI opened at $52.28 on Friday. NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77.

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF Profile

The NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (BTCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks high monthly income with the potential for appreciation by investing in ETPs with exposure to bitcoin while also utilizing call option strategies.

