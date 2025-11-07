Innealta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,557 VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Innealta Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,740,000 after purchasing an additional 907,073 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,333,000 after buying an additional 452,986 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,995,000 after buying an additional 161,350 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 135,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SMH stock opened at $351.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.62 and its 200 day moving average is $286.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $372.78. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

