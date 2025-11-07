Ipsen Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Water ETF $FIW

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Investors Research Corp increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.2%

FIW opened at $111.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.37. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $89.31 and a twelve month high of $116.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.05.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

