Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 25,438 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,438 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in CVS Health by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in CVS Health by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56. The stock has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

